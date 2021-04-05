Bluefield State introduces new men’s basketball coach

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A couple of weeks after becoming Bluefield State athletic director, Derek Price has already made his first major hire. 27-year old Devin Hoehn is the new men’s basketball coach, after spending the last four years as an assistant at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

“It’s extremely exciting,” said Hoehn. “I’m ready to start this thing off and start a new era… It’s going to be different. I know there’s going to be bumps along the road, but you know we’re going to get through them and we’re going to turn this thing around.”

The Parkersburg native and former West Liberty player wants to bring a unique style of basketball to Southern West Virginia.

“Almost as if someone came into a late game with a minute and 30 seconds left and you saw a team down 8 points,” Hoehn said. “They’d be pressing, scrambling, trying to get steals. That’s what I want it to look like for 40 minutes.”

As Hoehn prepares to take over, he’s in the unusual position of working under the previous coach Price. He plans on using him as a resource.

“I couldn’t ask for a better situation,” said Hoehn. “[Having] someone that’s going to be my boss that has been there.”

As Bluefield State continues to overhaul its athletic department, they’re hoping Hoehn brings long-term stability to the men’s basketball team. That and plenty of steals.

