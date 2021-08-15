Bluefield State holds fan fest to celebrate new sports teams

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Almost exactly one year ago, Bluefield State College added 11 new sports, including football.

Now as the fall season approaches, those new programs are closer to becoming realities.

The Bluefield State athletic department celebrated its progress with a Fan Fest held at the school’s student center. Coaches from different sports gave speeches, a DJ played music and of course, the school’s mascot Blue made an appearance.

Hear from Bluefield State athletic director Derrick Price and head football coach Tony Coaxum above!

