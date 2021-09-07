Bluefield State football prepares for first road game of the season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – As Bluefield State prepares for its first road trip of the season against Elizabeth City State on Saturday, head coach Tony Coaxum held his weekly press conference.

During the media session, Coaxum spoke of the importance of playing fellow historically black colleges like their opponents this weekend.

“There’s a lot history. There’s a lot of great people that have come out of HBCUs, athletically and just in the educational world,” Coaxum said. “To be able to share the field with another HBCU is always going to be special.”

The Big Blues will search their first win since the program’s reboot, after losing to Lawrence Tech 21-14 this past Saturday.

