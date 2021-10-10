Bluefield State defeats University of Fort Lauderdale 23-9

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – After two consecutive wins and a forfeit win over UNC Greensboro last week, Bluefield State look to keep their win streak going over Fort Lauderdale.

Big Blue take an early 7-0 lead, but the Eagles cut the deficit to 7-3.

In the second quarter, J’rell Joseph sends a deep pass to Nuccio Lisitano. The drive is 13 plays and nearly six minutes, and it pays off for Big Blue. They make it 14-3 on the point after.

It’s no looking back for Bluefield State, who go on to win 23-9.

