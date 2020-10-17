Bluefield State College Inaugurates 14th President

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State College inaugurates its 14th President.

Robin C. Capehart is the 14th President of Bluefield State College. The college held a formal inauguration to commemorate his appointment to the position. He’s been acting as the college’s president since early 2019, but he says he’s excited to officially be inaugurated.

“I’ve been the president both as an interim and as the full-time president since January of 2019, but having this type of ceremony gives us the opportunity to lay out our vision for the future of the institution going forward,” Capehart said.

The inauguration was delayed from earlier this year due to the pandemic. Capehart says he wants Bluefield State College to be something more than just another school. He says their students have potential and wants curriculums to reflect that.

“We want to move from a good college to a great university. This college has such a wonderful heritage of producing students who don’t just know things, but know how to do things.”

Although Capehart has been acting president for nearly two years now, this inauguration is a way for the college to officially commemorate him and give leadership a chance to lay out their vision for the future.

“We have supportive people in the community and throughout the state. And just being part of that team and being part of an institution that changes lives, and this institution has changed so many lives over the past 125 years, it’s just really exciting to be a part of it.”

The inauguration took place at Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield. The church is special to the college and has a long history. One of its previous reverends, Dr. LeRoy Allen, was even a former president of Bluefield State College.