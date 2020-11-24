Bluefield State College defeated by Lincoln University in season opener

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Monday night, Lincoln University spoiled Bluefield State College’s return to action.

In the Big Blue’s first game since February, they lost 111-92, giving up 11 3-pointers.

Marquez Cooper led the home team with 19 points, while three other players reached double digits.

Lincoln raced out to an early lead, with Bluefield State trailing by as many as 24 in the first half. Early in the second period, they cut into that lead to 9 points thanks to a flurry of 3-pointers of their own. But Lincoln’s offense proved to be too much to handle and the Lions finished with their most points in a game in at least the last two seasons.

Next up, Bluefield State will look to rebound on the road against North Carolina Central on December 30th.