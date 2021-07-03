Bluefield splits double-header against Pulaski

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Friday, the Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Pulaski River Turtles in a double-header.

The Ridge Runners celebrated Military Appreciation Night at Bowen Field.

Pulaski took game one, winning 5-3. River Turtles’ pitcher Chris Barraza struck out 11 batters in the win.

Game two started as pitching duel with the teams combing for just 1 run in the first five innings. But then, Bluefield exploded with 5 runs in the 6th inning and took a 6-2 victory.

Check out highlights from the game above!

