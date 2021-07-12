Bluefield splits double-header against division leaders Pulaski

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – With their game against Pulaski cancelled on Saturday, Bluefield hosted the River Turtles in a double-header on Sunday.

In game one, the Ridge Runners captured a 6-5 win in walk-off fashion. Game two also came down to the wire, with the River Turtles winning 12-11.

With the series split, Bluefield sits at 15-16 on the season. Pulaski maintains their lead in the East Division, holding a one-game advantage over the Princeton Whistlepigs.

Bluefield will host Princeton in games on Monday and Tuesday.

