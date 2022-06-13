Bluefield Ridge Runners ride three-game win streak

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Before Friday night, the Bluefield Ridge Runners had not won a game since Aug. 7 of last year, starting the 2022 Appalachian League season with an 0-7-1 record.

However, the Ridge Runners have suddenly gotten hot and are now on a three-game win streak. On Monday, Bluefield defeated the Princeton WhistlePigs 13-8.

Bluefield University Ram David Meech clobbered two home runs, plus a double in the win.

The two-game series continues at Hunnicutt Field on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Miners had the night off. They will host Chillicothe on Tuesday, as well.

