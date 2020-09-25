Bluefield Police Department receives $4,000 grant from Community Foundation of the Virginias

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Police Department received funding for new radio microphones.

Recently the police department received a federal grant to purchase new radios, but they didn’t come with microphones to let officers use them hands-free. Now the Community Foundation of the Virginias has given them funding to purchase dozens of microphones for the department.

According to Lieutenant J.C. Whitt with the police department, the microphones will be useful for officers in the field.

“You have a radio in the vehicle, but this allows them to communicate with our 911 center, other officers and our dispatch when they’re not inside their vehicle. It basically allows the officers to communicate without pulling their radio off of their belt every time they need to use it. It frees up their hands,” Whitt said.

A total of 36 microphones were bought with the $4,000 grant.