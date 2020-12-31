Bluefield getting new transfer station

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the new transfer station for Bluefield Area Transit.

Bluefield Area Transit serves a wide area and helps to transfer people from to Concord University, Bluefield State College, and the city itself. The new transfer facility will be an indoor heated area for people to wait for and catch their bus. Bluefield City Attorney Colin Cline also hopes it will help benefit the local economy.

“We certainly hope it will be another beneficial project in that part of the city,” said Bluefield City Attorney Colin Cline. “The cities commercialization station is just down the street, where the transfer station is across the railroad tracks from Bluefield State College and across from the Wade Center as well.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2021.