Bluefield Fire Department reopens fire station

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday the Bluefield Fire Department reopened fire station three.

The station was originally built back in the 1970s, but was closed two years ago due to issues with mold and water runoff.

“Fire station three fell into disrepair and unfortunately it came on the heels of the hospital closing and the city losing a lot of revenue and it sat dormant for awhile,” said Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout. “This is a very strategic location, the fact that it supports exit one, the tunnel, and John Nash Boulevard. Not to mention, 460 and the east side of the city.”

However, thanks to fundraising by the fire department and donations from local residents the station was able to be renovated and reopened to serve the city once again.

“Through the philanthropic support of the citizens, mainly Ms. Daphne Peters was our main donor for the station,” Rideout said. “This project encapsulated the building, new HVAC, new sleeping quarters. Really made the place, for our first responders, a place that’s safe, warm, dry, and at the same time a very functional facility that allows us to prosecute both Fire and EMS for a large portion of the city.

Both the city manager and Fire Chief Chad Bailey are humbled by the support of the community to help with the funding and renovations to the station.

“These guys went out and raised that money, did TV commercials for the money and for them to get that support it’s humbling,” said Chief Chad Bailey of the Bluefield Fire Department. “To know that everyday there are people that really care about you and your job. Because they know at the end of the day you could lose your life doing our job and so it’s very humbling.”

Chief Bailey also thanked everyone who donated and helped to renovate the fire station.

