Bluefield falls to Faulkner in game of offense

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield University football held a double-digit lead twice in the first half over Faulkner, but the Eagles rallied in the second half, including 21 points in the final 15 minutes, to win 52-42 Saturday at Mitchell Stadium.

After the Eagles nearly returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and opened the scoring with a field goal, the first quarter was mostly an even contest. The Rams scored touchdowns after capitalizing on two turnovers, and led 21-10 until the final minute of the first half. Faulkner scored a touchdown to make it 21-17 at the break, then two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

Nathan Herstich threw for 405 yards and six touchdowns coming off the bench for Bluefield; three of those touchdowns were caught by Jaquan Ebron, while Antonio Strickland had 219 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Bluefield University (1-4) is on the road next Saturday at Reinhardt.

Related