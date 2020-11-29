Bluefield falls to Fairmont Senior in what turns out to be state title game

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – As of the 4 PM kickoff, Bluefield and Fairmont Senior were facing off in a semifinal matchup.

By halftime, the game turned into a state championship game. Only in 2020.

Due to the latest county alert update at 5 PM, the other semifinal matchup between Robert C. Byrd and Oak Glen was called off, meaning the Beavers and Polar Bears were unknowingly vying for the Class AA title.

In the first state championship game held at Mitchell Stadium since 1975, Fairmont Senior secured a 21-19 victory, holding off a second half spark from Bluefield.

Bluefield, missing key contributors along the line of scrimmage, had difficulty stopping the Polar Bears’ rushing attack. Fairmont was able to race out to an early 14-6 lead.

Bluefield’s offense came alive in the second half, as they drove down the field and narrowed the deficit with a Brandon Wiley touchdown. But a missed extra point and failed two point conversion meant the Beavers still trailed 14-12 in the third.

Fairmont made the home team pay for their small mishaps, plodding down the field once again and scoring a rushing touchdown to make it a two score game.

The Polar Bears wouldn’t score in the fourth quarter, but they ate just enough time to prevent the Beavers from mounting a full comeback. With around two minutes to go, Carson Deeb found Ryker Brown in the end zone to make it 21-19. But Bluefield failed to recover an onside kick or secure one last stop, and Fairmont took the win the schools’ fourth meeting in four years.