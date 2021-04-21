Bluefield College’s theater department to hold first in-person production in roughly a year

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College’s theater program is holding their first in-person production since the pandemic began last year.

On May 1 and 2 the theater program will be performing Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

The production will feature a 14-person cast who will perform for a socially-distanced audience.

Normally the auditorium can fit 500 at capacity, but the school is limiting the audience size to 75-100 in order to provide adequate social distancing.

The cast and crew say they are ecstatic to finally get back on the stage and perform this classic romantic comedy.

“For over a year we weren’t able to do the thing we feel like we were made to do, and now we’ve got that chance to do it again,” said Artistic Director Charles Reese.

One student, Noah Jennings, said rehearsing while practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines has been an interesting experience, but they are excited to get back to performing for an in-person audience.

“I’m incredibly excited to do an in-person show. We recently did a student-led cabaret, but now we’re doing an actual play.”

Tickets are on sale now for $10, and they are $5 for students and seniors. All proceeds go back to the theater department for future performances.

The shows will take place at 3:00 P.M. on both Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.

Anyone interested in reserving a ticket can call 276-326-4244.

The theater department says they’re also excited to hopefully get back to having a full performance season next school year.

Related