Bluefield College under warning by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield College is currently placed on warning status by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) oversees the accreditation of hundreds of colleges throughout the Southern United States. And recently they’ve put Bluefield College on warning statues, meaning the college needs to improve in some areas.

Janea Johnson, an analyst with the commission says it’s not uncommon for colleges to be placed on warning.

“In most cases, institutions fulfill their obligations and are compliant with all SACSCOC standards within those time frames. We do however remove institutions from membership, but that’s far more rare,” Johnson said.

Bluefield College released a statement saying they are fulfilling any needs the commission has for them.

“Bluefield College is providing our accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), clarity on the data points they have requested for continued review at this time. We welcome the opportunity to further expand others’ knowledge of the good work being completed by our faculty and staff as we meet our mission to be ‘a Christ-centered learning community developing servant leaders to transform the world.”