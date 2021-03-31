Bluefield College to offer new concentration in justice adminstration

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College is launching a new concentration in justice administration.

The Caudill School of Business and the School of Criminal Justice are partnering to provide the new program as an MBA.

The program’s director, Dr. Lisa Robinson, is an alumni of Bluefield College, and she says it’s directed to those working in criminal justice who want to secure administrative roles.

“We designed this program over the last three years specifically targeting law enforcement, corrections, probations, and parole,” Robinson said. “Really anybody in the criminal justice field that wants to advance in their career.”

Robinson received her bachelor’s in criminal justice from Bluefield College in 2007, and her master’s in criminal justice from Radford University in 2009. In 2017, she pursued her PhD studies full-time in sociology at Virginia Tech.

The new program is set to be offered in the Summer of this year.