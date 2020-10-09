Bluefield College to hold Virtual Homecoming Celebration

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College alumni and friends are invited to celebrate the BC @ HOMEcoming virtual celebration October 9-11.

This decision, a change from the traditional in-person event to an exclusively online celebration, comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to adhere to state and local regulations.

“As we all know, this has been a year of adjust and pivot,” said Nicole Kaklis, director of alumni relations and annual fund giving. “We are doing all we can to keep as much “normal” in our schedule.”

The homecoming weekend will feature online reunions, award ceremonies, contests, worship, and a virtual escape room experience.

“Although homecoming may look a little different, and in-person reunions, programs, and events are not possible this year, I hope many alumni and friends will celebrate BC @ HOMEcoming with us virtually,” expressed Kaklis.

For a schedule of virtual events, visit bluefield.edu/homecoming. For more information about BC @ HOMEcoming, contact Nicole Kaklis, Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Fund Giving at Nicole.kaklis@bluefield.edu or 276.326.4370.