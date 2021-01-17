Bluefield College sweeps Montreat on Senior Day

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – On Senior Day, Bluefield College allowed family members to attend games for the first time this season and the crowd was treated to two exciting games.

In the women’s contest, three seniors, Tianna Crockett, Tiyanna Scott and Nialla Curtis led the team in scoring and the Rams eked out a 64-61 win to improve to 6-10 on the season.

It was a back-and-forth contest throughout, with the teams tied at 61 points with two minutes to go. Clutch free throws by Scott and Crockett made it 64-61 with just 13 seconds remaining. Montreat missed two shots in the final seconds and Bluefield escaped with a hard-earned victory.

Meanwhile, the men improve to 4-7 on the season with an 81-75 win over the Cavaliers. Fittingly, senior Stanley Christian led the team in scoring with 19 points.