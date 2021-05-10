Bluefield College students to receive iPad bundles this fall semester

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College has partnered with Apple to bring students and faculty iPads.

It’s through an initiative called Rams Connect. Through that program, they want all students to have equal opportunity for learning.

According to Bluefield College’s Public Relations Director Rebecca Kasey, the problem came to light as campuses went remote last year and students began the switch to online textbooks.

“A lot of our students didn’t have equal opportunity when it came to their devices when they bought them from home,” Kasey said. “So this will ensure they’ll have the same platform to communicate more efficiently.”

All on-campus students can expect to receive an iPad bundle during the fall semester.

