Bluefield College set to give away hundreds of iPads to students

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Through a partnership with Apple called Rams Connect, Bluefield College in Virginia is able to give away an Apple iPad Air, smart keyboard, and apple pencil to each of their students.

It’s to help ensure all students have the technology they need to succeed in the classroom.

“We wanted to have a platform that provided technology for every student at an equal basis so that everyone was utilizing the same resources,” said Bluefield College President David Olive said.

Student leaders are the first to get their iPads as they return to campus. A total of 18 were given away this week, with many more to follow throughout the month.

“I love the community here, and it really makes you feel about the faculty, how they really care about each and every student,” said student and SGA President Isaiah Rife.

Once a student receives their iPad, they’re allowed to keep it throughout the rest of their time at the college and even after graduation.

Each one of the college’s roughly 700 students are expected to get their iPad by the start of the semester.

