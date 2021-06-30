Bluefield College prepares for 100th anniversary

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College is preparing to celebrate its centennial year.

The college was founded in 1922 and nearly 100 years later it’s become a staple of quality education in the region.

According to Bluefield College Public Relations Director Rebecca Kasey, the college is gearing up for it’s anniversary by putting together a collection of artifacts from its history.

“We’ve been looking back through our archives, and just seeing how the community really supported and wanted Bluefield College to be here has been awesome,” Kasey said. “We’ve found the original pledge cards back from 1920 and sketches from famous architect Alex Mahood who has built most of Bluefield.”

They’re asking the community to come forward and share any memorabilia they may have. Photos, yearbooks, regalia, anything that has a connection to the college.

Once they have a good collection going, they plan to create and exhibit and feature it on the campus throughout the year.

“We’d love it if they could donate or loan us items to be featured in that exhibit. We’re going to be featuring items from 1920 all the way through the present day, of just the rich history of Bluefield and how the community has really supported us throughout the years.”

The centennial year celebrations kick off this summer on Aug. 18 and will continue until June of 2022.

Those looking to donate or loan an item to the college to be featured in the exhibit should email Rebecca.Kasey@Bluefield.edu

