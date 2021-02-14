Bluefield College football falls short in wild shoot-out

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Bluefield College fell to 1-1, losing in a wild shoot-out to St. Andrews 48-43.

Thanks to three first-half touchdown tosses by Bryce Verble, the Rams entered halftime with a 20-7 lead.

However, that advantage quickly vanished when the Knights outscored Bluefield College 33-7 in the third quarter to seize a 42-27 lead.

In the early fourth quarter, it was the Rams’ turn to mount a dramatic comeback, as they scored 16 unanswered to go back up 43-42 with just over 2 minutes to play.

However, the Rams’ afternoon would end in heartbreak, as St. Andrews scored with just 47 seconds remaining to escape with a 48-43 victory.

Next up, Bluefield College travels to take on Kentucky Christian.