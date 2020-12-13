Bluefield College falters against Point University

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – On Saturday afternoon, the Bluefield College Lady Rams fell to 3-7 on the season, losing 68-48 to Point University.

Point’s dominant victory was a true team effort, as five different players reached double figures in scoring. They raced out to a commanding 26-8 lead after the first quarter and never trailed the entire contest.

Nialla Curtis paced the Lady Rams with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Cierra Cook added 12 points and Kylie Meadows scored 11 in the losing effort.

Bluefield College’s next game is scheduled for January 5th against Columbia International University at home.