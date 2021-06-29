Bluefield bested by Burlington in 10-inning thriller

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – On Monday night, the Burlington Sock Puppets beat the Bluefield Ridge Runners 9-5 in an extra innings thriller.

Sitting on a 2-1 lead in the 5th inning, Bluefield’s Ben Harris hit a rare inside-the-park home run to extend the lead to 4-1. Later in the same frame, Joshuan Sandoval cranked a solo home run to left field to make it 5-1.

However, the Sock Puppets were undeterred and they responded with 3 runs in the 6th inning to make it a 5-4 ballgame.

The two teams would go to extra innings with Burlington winning 9-5.

Recent Shady Spring graduate and Delaware commit Parker Redden suited up for the Sock Puppets. Redden appeared as a designated hitter.

