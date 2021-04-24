Bluefield baseball wins Coppinger Tournament

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Coppinger Tournament championship game between Bluefield & Shady Spring!

The Beavers would jump out to a 5-0 lead, though Shady Spring did trim the deficit on an RBI double from Tyler Mackey. However, Bluefield would go on to win 7-2 to take the tournament championship.

Also in high school baseball on Friday, Midland Trail won 7-2 against Oak Hill, while Greenbrier West won their matchup with Nicholas County 10-0.

In softball, Wyoming East won 12-2 against Bluefield, and Nicholas County won 5-4 against Oak Hill.

