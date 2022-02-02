Black history exhibit on display at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – A Black history exhibit is on display at Concord University.

The display features local Black history in Summers County from pre-civil war to the present through captioned photographs. It was created by the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum of Hinton, with a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council.

According to library director Elizabeth Chandler, the exhibit provides an opportunity to learn about local history that is often glossed over.

“It’s important for our students and campus community to know our local history, to learn from it and be inspired by other’s accomplishments. Representation is important, and often West Virginia gets overlooked in the history books. And this exhibit is a start to rectify that.

The exhibit is placed in the Concord University Library and is available to the public free of charge during regular library hours.

