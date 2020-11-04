Big win for Republicans in West Virginia on Election Night

CLAY, WV (WOAY) – House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today issued the following statement on 2020 general election results for the House of Delegates, which unofficially showed Republicans gaining a supermajority of more than 70 members.

“Tonight was solid affirmation that West Virginians believe the bold, conservative leadership and ideas put forward by Republican members of the House of Delegates and other branches of government are the best path forward for our state,” Speaker Hanshaw said.

“Since taking over the Legislature after the 2014 elections, we have pursued an aggressive agenda that has righted our economy, balanced budgets without raising taxes, enacted long-sought reforms to make our state more business-friendly, and attracted entrepreneurs and innovators like Virgin Hyperloop and Facebook,” Speaker Hanshaw said.

“I look forward to working with my new and returning colleagues to continue building upon these accomplishments and leading West Virginia on an economic rebound that’s just beginning. We are honored and humbled by the voters’ support and stand ready to get to work to continue making West Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”