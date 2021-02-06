Big Blue football building a foundation

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield State head football coach Tony Coaxum, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jermaine Gales, and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach David Blake following an historic week for the Big Blues!

The staff is continuing to put together its first class as the college will field its first football team since 1980 this fall, and the coaches say they don’t just want great players, but men with great character as well.

They also hope to take advantage of the talent that’s right here in Southern West Virginia. As of Friday evening, Mount View senior Nathaniel Hargrave & Bluefield High School senior Derick Flack Jr. have both signed with the Big Blues.

The Big Blues are also currently putting together practice and game schedules for the upcoming summer and fall.