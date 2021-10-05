“Big Blue Brew” holds grand opening at Bluefield State College

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State College students and faculty have a new spot to get their caffeine fix.

“Big Blue Brew” held its grand opening inside the William B. Robertson Library on Bluefield State’s Campus. This is Owner Nicole Coeburn’s second location in Bluefield and she’s excited for what she has to offer for students, staff and the public.

“It’s a good atmosphere. We are working on making it more modern and making it a good space to come and read a book, or grab a cup of coffee and a pastry,” Coeburn said. “Come study. The public can have meetings here, you can have work meetings here.”

“Big Blue Brew” is now open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

