Best Virginia wins nail-biter to advance to second round of TBT

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, Best Virginia overcome a spirited comeback by WoCo Showtime to win 70-67 and advance in The Basketball Tournament.

Best Virginia led 61-52 entering the Elam Ending period. With the game being played to 69, WoCo Showtime managed to cut the deficit to 68-67.

Juwan Staten saved the day with a steal, and Kevin Jones scored the game-winning basket to avoid the potential upset.

Jones led Best Virginia with 18 points, while the team’s general manager John Flowers scored 15.

On Monday, Best Virginia will face the winner of D2 and Bleed Virginia.

