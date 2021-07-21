Best Virginia turning attention to Team 23

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Best Virginia head coach James Long ahead of the squad’s TBT third round matchup with Team 23.

At stake Wednesday night in Charleston is the chance to move on to the TBT quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio. Reaching the third round is already Best Virginia’s best-ever TBT finish, but they are not looking past their next opponent.

Team 23 stunned Herd That in their second round matchup on Monday night, while Best Virginia had an upset scare of their own Saturday against Woco Showtime. Long says reaching the round of 16 is not a fluke for any TBT entry, but believes the team of WVU basketball alumni can continue to play at a high level.

