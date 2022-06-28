Best-selling novel and psychological film, Misery, to come to the Historic Fayette Theater

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After being caught in a blizzard, getting into an accident, and being rendered unconscious, a famed author does not know what he is in for.

Based on the 1987 novel by Stephen King and the 1990 film directed by Rob Reiner, Misery is a psychological thriller that tells the story of a novelist that has fallen into the hands of a crazy nurse.

Now, the performance is coming to the Historic Fayette Theater in downtown Fayetteville. The Director of the play, Gene Worthington says that it’s a unique performance to the theater.

“It’s well-written for one thing,” Worthington says. “And people, when they think of Stephen King they think of scary, but there is a lot of hidden humor in this if the audience is paying attention. And the actors, and I know they will do their job, will get the idea across about the humor that is involved in it.”

Worthington has been with the Fayette Theater for 30 years now and he is retiring after Misery’s performance. It’s a play that he has always wanted to undertake and when the opportunity became available, he didn’t hesitate.

While it’s his dream to get the production on the stage, it has also been a challenge.

“It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever had to direct and put together,” he says. “It’s just a lot of stuff that you never think about that you need to do in different plays, so it has been very interesting, a learning experience.”

The play is for adults only.

The performance will open next Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to go on for three weekends.

You can reserve your tickets now by calling the Fayette Theater at (304)574-4655, or by stopping by the box office on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Related