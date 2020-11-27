Bessie’s Floral Designs offers holiday arrangements

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The days between Thanksgiving and Christmas are some of the busiest of the entire year for flower shop owners.

Bessie’s Floral Designs in Oak Hill is selling holiday arrangements starting at $26. Bessie’s also offers custom holiday wreaths, home decor, and gift baskets. The floral company provides fresh flower delivery in Oak Hill, Fayetteville, and Beckley.

“During the holiday season, we have a few options available. So everything from wreaths, home decor, and fresh flower arrangements. We have everything to help out with holiday shopping this year,” Owner Ashton Critchley said.

For more information, you can visit Bessie’s at 124 Main Street in Oak Hill.