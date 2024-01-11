Benefits of Square-Dancing

In a 2015 study by Harvard Medical School, they found that dancing helps reduce stress, increase levels of serotonin, as well as lower your risk for other health complications.

On January 12th, a one-of-a-kind square dance event is coming to the outpost campground and everyone is invited

“Square-dancing is a really instant avenue to fun, and we are a very beginner dance community,” said Maura Kistler, one of the event organizers.

Whether you are just starting out, or find yourself dancing every day, everyone will have a good time with a quick lesson happening at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starting at 7:00 p.m.

The dance has a $10 suggested donation which goes towards the event space but if you don’t have the money it’s not a problem, you will be welcome with warm smiles.

The only thing that matters at this event is having fun, and the fun is for everyone no matter your age or skill.

“We had kids up to eighty-year-olds, and it’s from all corners of the community, and anything that brings your community together is really the best thing ever,” Kistler said.

In a study done by the National Library of Medicine, they showed that dancing is proven to lower the risk of dementia, and have incredible effects in both healthy and medically compromised people.

“It’s the answer to the stress of the modern world,” Kistler said.

