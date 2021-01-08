Belmont Abbey women win at Bluefield State

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State women’s basketball hadn’t played in 37 days, but the Lady Blues returned to the court Thursday night to host Belmont Abbey.

However, a strong start for the Lady Crusaders was the key to their 84-66 win at Ned Shott Gymnasium.

Eden Billups-Campbell led the Lady Blues with 18 points off the bench, while Londen Coleman (14 points) and Dani Janutolo (11) also reached double figures. Belmont Abbey’s Brittany Autry scored 19 points.

Head coach Ryan Bailey says the team responded well playing its first game in more than a month, noting that they’d only been able to hold three practices prior to the game.

The Lady Blues are scheduled to play at Belmont Abbey Saturday. Bluefield State men’s basketball has postponed their games for this week, with the next contest scheduled for January 15 against King.