Beckley’s Ziolkowski commits to Marshall

WOAY – The Beckley-Marshall relationship will add a new link, with Woodrow Wilson senior Olivia Ziolkowski posting to social media that she has committed to the Thundering Herd women’s basketball team.

In a Tweet Monday afternoon, Ziolkowski said “Thank you @CoachTonyKemper and @HerdWBB for believing in me and welcoming me into the Herd family! So excited to get started!”

Thank you @CoachTonyKemper and @HerdWBB for believing in me and welcoming me into the Herd family! So excited to get started! 💚🤘🏼 #committed pic.twitter.com/jGUZTMPJgp — Olivia Ziolkowski (@OliviaZiolkows1) April 18, 2022

Ziolkowski received All-State Honorable Mention in basketball this year, as the Lady Flying Eagles made it to the Class AAAA regionals, and she also played in the Scott Brown Classic. In addition to being named to the All-WOAY Girls Basketball Team, she was an All-State Second Team selection for volleyball.

This is the latest link in a long connection between Woodrow Wilson High School & Marshall, which includes names like Bob Pruett, Doug Legursky, Tamar Slay, and Chase Hancock. Mikah Alleyne is currently excelling for the women’s track & field team, while Maddex McMillen signed in February for Herd football.

WOAY Sports has learned there will be a signing ceremony for Ziolkowski planned for a later date.

