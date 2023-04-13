Beckley’s city pools to be closed this summer

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Sharon Dempsey, previously known as the New River, and the Historic Black Knight pools will not open this summer.

This season’s opening was dependent on the city’s ability to find a qualified pool manager with the required lifeguard and CPR/first aid certifications.

Last year the Beckley common council approved a contract with USA Pools/USA management to hire personnel, manage and operate the facilities.

However, the company was impacted by the nationwide lifeguard shortage, resulting in both pools opening later than expected and frequently closing throughout the season.

The city is currently in litigation with USA pools to recover some of the costs from the contract.

In the meantime, Beckley’s Park and Recreation Authority are planning to commission a study to identify long-term solutions and options for the pool’s facilities.

