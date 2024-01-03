Beckley’s Carl Larsen Cancer Center joins CAMC Health System

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) announces a new partnership to provide and expand a vital service to West Virginians.

The Carl Larson Cancer Center in Beckley has joined the CAMC Health System and Vandalia Health.

CAMC finalized the transaction to purchase the center in December.

Established in the mid-1980s, the Carl Larson Cancer Center provides hematology, oncology, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, diagnostic laboratory, and diagnostic imaging services.

The Carl Larson Cancer Center will now operate as CAMC Cancer Center – Beckley.

CAMC plans to work with physicians, providers, and staff to expand services to the community and provide additional capacity for procedures.

