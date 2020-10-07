Beckley’s art park continues to expand with new murals

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – McManus Trail Art Park in Beckley is really starting to come together as more organizations are pitching in to add artwork.

The art park is located on the downtown rail trail off of Third Avenue.

It features mural work from about 10 different organizations.

Recently, angel wings have been added for photo opportunities and a nighttime sky mural is also in the works.

“Not only is the trail great for exercise, it has become an art exhibit for us as well and celebrates all these different organizations,” Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley events, said. “At some point they’ll be little plaques at each one identifying who worked on it and what it’s all about.”