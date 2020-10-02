Beckley VAMC to offer veterans drive-thru flu clinic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center is offering a drive-thru flu clinic, located at the Beckley campus.

The flu clinic will run October 13 – 30, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Use caution and follow the directional signs from the main gate of the Medical Center campus. No registration is required. Veterans will need their identification card and everyone in the vehicle must wear a mask and remain in the vehicle. Veterans are asked to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting clothing. Our team will bring your paperwork and administer the flu vaccine through the vehicle’s window or door.

Veterans must be enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration to receive a flu shot. Veterans can also receive flu shots at community urgent care centers and pharmacies within the VHA’s Care in the Community provider network. To find out more, visit https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/flushot.asp.

The flu is one of the viruses that can cause pneumonia. The pneumonia vaccination is a safe and effective way to help prevent some of the most severe cases of pneumonia. In addition, Pneumonia vaccines will be available.

In addition to getting a flu shot, people 65 years and older should take the same everyday preventive actions such as covering coughs and washing hands often.