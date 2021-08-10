Beckley VAMC showing caution in bringing back COVID-19 restrictions, screening

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One local hospital is taking precautions with COVID-19 cases rising in its county.

The Beckley VAMC has brought back its COVID-19 restrictions and screening as the Raleigh County COVID-19 situation is closely monitored. Screening will take place before entering the facility and masks will once again be required.

“Just monitoring our community numbers for COVID-19 and concerns about the Delta Variant,” said Beckley VAMC Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke. “We just decided to be proactive and reimplement these measures for everyone’s safety. Safety is our number one priority, as it has been during this entire pandemic.”

The VA will evaluate the restrictions and screening on a week-by-week basis in order to protect its staff and Veterans.

Related