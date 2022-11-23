Beckley VAMC seeking caregivers for Veterans in Southern WV

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center seeks caregivers in southern West Virginia for its Medical Foster Home Program.

The program began in 2010 and expanded to Beckley VAMC, offering a safe, long-term home environment for Veterans who are unable to live independently.

The program provides an economical housing alternative to nursing home care for Veterans who prefer a home-like setting.

It is also a way for persons of interest in caregiving to work in their own homes.

The program is currently looking for caregivers who are willing to take Veterans into their homes and provide 24-hour supervision as well as needed personal assistance.

Caregivers must live within a 60-mile radius of the Beckley VA Medical Center or outpatient clinics in Greenbrier or Mercer County.

Caregivers will receive monthly payments with the cost of services being dependent upon the Veteran’s care needs.

Potential caregivers and those interested in additional information about this program may contact Brittany Henderson, Medical Foster Home Coordinator for the Beckley VA Medical Center at 304-207-7370 or by email at Brittany.Henderson1@va.gov.

To learn more about the program visit, http://www.va.gov/Geriatrics/pages/Medical_Foster_Homes.asp.

