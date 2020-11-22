Beckley VAMC Needs You! Volunteers Urgently Needed

BECKLEY, WV — Looking for purpose or a way to give back to your community? The Beckley VA Medical Center needs you.

The Beckley VAMC needs additional volunteers to help in various roles, including helping Veteran patients who are in wheelchairs get to appointments in the Medical Center and becoming Disabled American Veterans (DAV) volunteer drivers.

Due to COVID-19, many of our dedicated volunteers are unable to come to the Medical Center, especially because many are elderly. Volunteers push more than 120 Veterans – on a light day – to appointments through the Medical Center. They average between 14,000 and 24,000 steps a day! Because of visitation restrictions, these volunteers are needed more than ever. They fill a vital role in our everyday operations, ensuring Veterans arrive to the right place at the right time.

More than 1,300 Veterans rely the DAV Drive Network program a month. That is more than 10 percent of Beckley VAMC’s enrolled population of Veterans. More than 20,000 miles are driven a month with an average of 500 Veterans, many who are rural and without other transportation, riding along.

If you are interested in stepping up to be a volunteer, please contact the Voluntary Service Office at vhabecvavs@va.gov or call 304-255-2121 ext. 4556. Beckley VAMC thanks our current volunteers, and we hope to welcome you soon.