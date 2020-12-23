Beckley VAMC healthcare workers receive first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This past week the FDA approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use, and doses have already made their way to the Mountain State.

One location that received doses was the Beckley VA Medical Center. They started to administer the vaccines early this week to healthcare personnel and community living center residents.

“As soon as it was approved, I believe it was last Thursday, there were already plans in place to ship those. And we have been working for weeks to develop and refine a plan to make sure that we get those out as quickly as possible and we begin seeing the benefits of vaccinating,” said Beckley VAMC Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke

Beckley VAMC was one of 113 healthcare centers to receive the Moderna vaccine. They received 600 doses and the vaccines are being administered out to frontline healthcare workers. Those workers see dozens of people each day, and getting the vaccine will limit the chance they contract and spread COVID-19.

“Delivering this vaccine is like delivering hope. It’s been a really hard year. And the more quickly we can vaccinate our healthcare workers who take care of veterans and veterans themselves, the more quickly we can see with eradicating this awful virus.”

The Moderna vaccine was 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 in its clinical trials. It’s administered in two doses, 28 days apart. As more doses of the vaccine arrive during the coming weeks, the VAMC will be contacting veterans to schedule appointments for vaccination.

Beckley VAMC says after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, employees and veterans should continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.