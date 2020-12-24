Beckley VAMC distributes holiday meals and gifts to local veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Thursday morning, volunteers and employees at the Beckley VAMC put together more than 100 bags of gifts that would be given to local veterans.

Public Affairs Officer with the VAMC Sara Yoke says it’s an annual tradition, where plenty of volunteers donate their own time to help.

“Today we are delivering Christmas meals, stockings and other holiday gifts to some of our most at-risk veterans in Southern West Virginia. We have several employees and volunteers who are donating their time to ensure that those get delivered,” Yoke said.

They loaded 13 different vehicles with the gifts. They met up with veterans in 11 different counties around Southern West Virginia.

“We know about them through different programs here at the VA, whether it be peer support or the homeless team. We ensure they get what they need.”

The contents of the bags are donated by local organizations like Four Corners Gas and Grill who catered the meals, and Soldiers Angels, who donated the other gifts. Yoke says supporting veterans during this time is incredibly important.

“Some of our veterans are very limited in their ability to travel, especially with the pandemic, there’s more limitations. So it’s really important that the veterans know that we are here for them, we’re thinking about and that the community is also there for them.”

This effort was made possible thanks to the local support from various organizations. The caterers of the meals, those who donated the gifts, and the Disabled American Veterans who provided the transportation.