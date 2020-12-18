Beckley VA gearing up for COVID-19 vaccines

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley VA Medical Center anticipates receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced the New Orleans (LA) and Bedford (MA) VA Medical Centers have already started administering the vaccine to frontline health care employees and Veterans residing in long-term facilities.

VA had previously announced plans to distribute the vaccine to 37 initial facilities starting this week.

In anticipation of the vaccine’s arrival, the Beckley VAMC has been formulating a plan to notify enrolled Veterans and efficiently administer vaccinations.

Future distributions to the Beckley VAMC are to be announced soon, according to the center.

“We are dedicated to ensuring all Veterans receiving care here at the Beckley VA, and our employees are offered the vaccine,” said Desmond McMullan, Medical Center Director. “Our number one goal is the health and wellbeing of our Veterans and employees, especially during this pandemic period.”

“Beckley VAMC health care workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine because they are at high risk for contracting and spreading COVID-19 to other staff members and patients, and their health is critical to ensuring the continued care of Veterans,” Sara Yoke, Public Affairs Officer and Congressional liaison for the Beckley VA Medical Center stated in a press release.

As vaccine supplies increase, Beckley VAMC enrolled Veterans will receive vaccinations based on factors such as age, existing health problems, and other considerations that increase the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

The Beckley VAMC will be reaching out to enrolled Veterans at all its clinic locations soon to begin scheduling appointments to administer the vaccine.