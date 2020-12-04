Beckley-Stratton Middle School optimistic that students will be able to return in person next week

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley-Stratton Middle School has been on fully remote learning for the last two weeks of school.

The entire school was put into quarantine and the staff prepared on the fly for fully remote learning. Principal Yahon Smith has managed his employees effectively to make sure there is no drop off for students.

“We are putting all of our work into Schoology on our folders every single day,” said Beckley-Stratton Middle School 8th Grade Math Teacher Antonette Mazzella-Gwinn. “If tomorrow, we have to quarantine, or we would have a snow day, we’re prepared. We’re prepared at the drop of a hat for anything to happen.”

Beckley-Stratton is hopeful that students will be able to return in person on Monday as currently scheduled.