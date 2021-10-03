Beckley Sam’s Club holds car show for a children’s hospital and network

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – People are showing up to Beckley Sam’s Club parking lot in their classiest rides to help raise funds for the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network in Morgantown.

It’s a partnership enabling kids around the Mountain State and beyond to receive the best medical care possible.

“It feels amazing to be here, to see all of these awesome cars, people getting to donate money, it’s really nice,” says Brantly Poling, the Ambassador Child for WVU Medicine Children’s.

Many others were just as happy as Brantly was in getting to see all of the bikes, trucks, and hot rods do their part in helping with such a good cause.

“Oh, it’s always a great feeling to get a chance to participate with the Children’s Miracle Network, we raise a lot of money and help the hospital and the kids out a whole lot,” Khriston Warden says, an Associate of Sam’s Club.

“It’s awesome,” adds Charmaine Smith, another Sam’s Club Associate. “I don’t mind raising money for kids, trying to help them get to whatever they need to get done.”

In addition to helping kids get the best, quality care and treatment that the hospital provides, the proceeds from the car show will also be put towards the brand new nine-story children’s hospital which is reaching the finishing stages of construction now.

“All of the fundraisings that we do helps that hospital, it helps them to provide education, it helps them to provide research, child life programs, assistance for the families, it just goes to so many good programs for that hospital,” says Anna Lilly, one of Sam’s Club Supervisors.

The fundraiser is also featuring a lunch wagon food truck and a tie-dye t-shirt event for the kids to be held later in the day.

While the Ride for Miracles that Sam’s Club was also going to be hosting was canceled due to weather, they plan to hold it on a later date that will soon be announced.

