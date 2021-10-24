Beckley Rotary Club hosts Putt-Putt for Polio as part of a worldwide effort to end the disease

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Rotary Club is just one of the Rotary Clubs around the world that is making progress towards ending the Polio disease, and they are raising funds and awareness against the disease through some rounds of Putt-Putt golf during their annual Putt-Putt for Polio event in recognition of World Polio Day. The event is being held at the Black Knight Golf Course in Beckley, and since their efforts are going to such a great cause, the club decided to keep the game interesting and have a little fun.

“Each club kinda has their own ideas on how they do it, we had heard of another miniature golf effort that was being done on another golf course and we decided to do a variation, and so the variation was no putters–this is my variation of a putter if you will. But it really is about raising the funds to eradicate this dreaded disease,” says Justin “Dan” McCarthy, the District Governor-Elect for the Beckley Rotary Club.

The Rotary Clubs around the world began the effort to end Polio back in 1985, and with their support, now only two countries still have active Polio cases. For more information on the club’s effort to end the disease, you can visit rotary.org/en/our-causes/ending-polio.

